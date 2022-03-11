BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate is up 1.3 percent in January compared to December, according to California’s Employment Development Department.

January’s unemployment rate was 8.8 percent compared to December’s rate of 7.5 percent, according to the state. Last year at this time unemployment was estimated at 11.5 percent.

Kern’s labor force consists of 386,000 with 352,200 people employed and 33,800 (8.8 percent) unemployed, according to state data. Out of California’s 58 counties, Kern County ranks at 51 for unemployment, while Marin County holds the top stop with only 4,100 (31. percent) people unemployed out of its 130,000 labor force and Imperial County holds last place with 11,100 (15.6 percent) of its 71,000 labor force unemployed.

California’s Labor Force consists of 19,150,000 with 18,104,900 employed and 1,045,100 (5.5 percent) unemployed as January, according to the state.

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom reported that California outpaced the rest of the nation in job growth by producing 42 percent of the nation’s new jobs in December and 11 percent in January, according to a press release.

Newsom also claimed California created more jobs overall last year leading the nation’s job growth.

“California’s economic recovery last year was unprecedented, creating over 1.17 million jobs and running far ahead of the nation’s job growth,” Newsom said. “These figures represent real paychecks in people’s hands, but we know that there’s more work to do – we’re committed to building on this progress.”