Kern County unemployment rate drops slightly to 18.3% in May

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County dropped slightly in May compared to April but is still higher than the state.

The county’s jobless rate was 18.3 percent last month, down from a revised 18.7 percent in April, according to new data from the state Employment Development Department. The rate is significantly higher than California’s unemployment rate of 16.3 percent last month.

The county lost 4,300 jobs last month, most of them in government. However — due to gains in industries such as farming, hospitality and educational services — Kern County actually gained 3,900 jobs over April for a total of 283,400 jobs.

When compared with May 2019, however, around 53,000 jobs have been lost, according to the data.