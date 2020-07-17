Kern County unemployment rate drops slightly to 17.5% in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate saw a small drop last month compared to May.

The county unemployment rate was 17.5 percent in June, down from a revised 18.1 percent in May, according to new data from the state Employment Development Department. The rate is significantly higher than the 8 percent rate the county had in June 2019.

The local unemployment rate is still higher than the state’s, which was 15.1 percent in June.

Kern County gained 11,300 jobs in June, with most of the gains coming from education and health services as well as the leisure and hospitality industries. The county lost 1,700 jobs, most of which — 1,300 of them — were in the government sector.