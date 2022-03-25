BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate took a slight dip of .5 percent in February compared to January, according to California’s Employment Development Department.

On Friday, Newsom applauded California’s role in decreasing the national unemployment rate by creating 20.4 percent of the nation’s jobs in February, more than any other state.

“These latest numbers show that California is continuing to drive our nation’s job growth,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release. “We’re doing it by promoting more pathways to opportunity and embracing the diversity, creativity, innovation, and determination that breeds success – building a California for all.”

Kern County’ s February unemployment rate was 8.3 percent compared to January’s 8.8 percent. The rate is much higher than the California unemployment rate at 4.8 percent and the national unemployment rate at 4.1 percent, according to the state. This time last year, however, the unemployment rate was 11.9 percent for Kern County.

Kern County’s labor force consists of 389,200 capable working people with 356,900 employed and 32,300 unemployed, according to the state data. Out of California’s 58 counties, Kern ranks 51st in unemployment. San Mateo takes the top spot with an unemployment rate of only 2.7 percent, Colusa County ranks last with an unemployment rate of 14.5 percent.