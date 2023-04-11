BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The rainy season is behind Kern County and Kern is transitioning to the snowmelt season, which runs from May through July.

The Department of Water Resources updated its seasonal runoff forecast Tuesday.

For the mountains in the Kern River watershed, the runoff this spring will be 429 percent of the average with roughly 1.8 million acre-feet of water flowing into Isabella Lake. That’s about three times the capacity of Isabella Lake.

Local agencies do not have updated inundation maps that identify flood-prone areas in the metro Bakersfield area and state officials told 17 News any should not be expected.

“We’re not in a position to predict where water will go because there are so many operational constraints and parameters that factor into that kind of a calculation if you will,” Jeremy Arrich with the Department of Water Resources Flood Management Division said. “But again I strongly caveat the level of detail and certainty in terms of being able to predict things, from the perspective of flood maps or inundation maps.”

State hydrologists say the October-through-March rainy season in 2023 was the wettest on record for the southern San Joaquin Valley.