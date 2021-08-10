Kern County to sue state for actions targeting the oil and gas industry

FILE – This Jan. 16, 2015, file photo shows pumpjacks operating at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield, Calif., which is overseen by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Oil production from federally-managed lands and waters topped a record 1 billion barrels in 2019, according to the Department of Interior on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County Board of Supervisors has authorized the county to file a lawsuit against the state for its actions targeting the oil and gas industry.

Supervisor Phillip Peters said the board voted 4-1 in closed session in favor of authorizing the lawsuit in an effort to stop the implementation of anti-oil legislation in Kern and the rest of the state. Supervisor Leticia Perez voted against the action.

“The time for talk appears to be over based on the governor’s recent actions,” Peters said. “Gov. Newsom’s recent overzealous, reckless and unconstitutional attack on Kern County’s oil and gas industry is totally unacceptable. The governor’s conduct directly puts at risk the livelihoods of nearly one million Kern County residents.”

Earlier this summer, the state denied 21 new fracking permits in Kern County as part of Gov. Newsom’s effort to phase out new fracking in the state by 2024 and end all in-state oil production by 2045.