BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Fighting Back, Remembering and Celebrating. That is what will be on the minds of all as Kern embarks on its 32nd Relay for Life.

The theme this year is “Fighting Cancer in All Colors” and Relay for Life’s Donna Hermann says that it couldn’t be more reflective of the spirit of this county.

“Kern County is the most giving county and caring county it’s bringing people together like a family,” Hermann said.

However, for Hermann the event is personal, after nearly 14 years ago, she battled cancer herself and she thanks cancer research for surviving her diagnosis.

“I walked that journey, I did the chemo, I did the surgery, I did the radiation, I sported the bald head, you know so I’ve been there […] If you look around there’s so many survivors now, it used to be cancer you heard a five-year sentence at the most now it’s like we’ve got survivors out here that are 30 years, 35-year survivors that wouldn’t happen without research,” Hermann said.

According to Hermann, the event will start with a relay lap to celebrate survivors, next a lap for caregivers, then a luminaria ceremony to remember those lost, and fight back ceremony to raise funding for cancer research. With each event making an impact on the thousands who participate.

“A lot of survivors feel like they are in this fight alone when they come to relay, they see all these other cancer survivors and they realize that wow there are a lot of other people that are battling in my own shoes, they share the stories, it brings hope to people,” Hermann said.

The big event kicks off Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 7 with several activities at the Kern County Fairgrounds and you can participate by registering as a team to walk or run against cancer, by donating, fundraising or participating as a survivor.

For more information click here.