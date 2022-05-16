BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once again, Kern County fire will conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday night that may cause some traffic delays.

The burn will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight at Highway 223 and 58. Kern County fire says it’s an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire, as the season approaches.

Fire officials say it only takes a small spark to start a large fire. Officials also warn drivers to watch out for fire crews and to slow down.

And a reminder, the hazard reduction clearance deadline to create a defensible space around your home is June first.