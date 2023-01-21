BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County teens are being called heroes after helping rescue children from a school van that flipped over after sliding off a road in Gorman.

Felipe Lopez and Joshua Koehler say they were stopped on the side of the road Wednesday waiting for Lopez’s dad to help them with their own car troubles when they heard a loud noise.

Koehler looked over and saw the van on the side of the road, flipped on its side. The teens then jumped into action and helped five schoolchildren, aged 5 to 12, out of their seatbelts and waited for paramedics to arrive.

Despite praise from the community, the two teens don’t think they did anything out of the ordinary.

Courtesy: Viva Ann Rankel

“It was just like instinct,” Lopez told 17 News on Friday. “I just saw something that happened and we just wanted to go check over and see if I was. Because if I were in that situation I would honestly want someone to help me too.”

The California Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries in the crash that flipped the van.

Lopez and Koehler will be honored at an assembly at Gorman School on Tuesday afternoon.