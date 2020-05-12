Kern County teacher uplifts her students one story at a time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They are essential to shaping our future generations but don’t always get the credit they deserve. This week we are honoring a few Kern County teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students.

While the buses are parked, gates are locked, and classrooms are empty, Wajeha Chaudhry remains hard at work.

“We are on day 31 of learning from home,” said Chaudhry.

Like many teachers across the county, the Loudon Elementary educator has had to adjust on the fly.

“I would say it’s probably the toughest time I’ve ever experienced as a teacher,” said Chaudhry.

However, it is her pre-pandemic work that has her in the spotlight now.

To increase her students reading comprehension, she decided to begin reading to them every night.

“That’s when this idea came about,” said Chaudhry. “I was going to read to them every night but on Youtube.”

The series took off almost immediately with local celebrities taking part.

“The kids love it,” said Chaudhry.

She says the videos are making a difference for her students.

“I have had two students who have started up a Youtube channel, where they read to other students, which is pretty fabulous.”

However, she could have never imagined what happened last Friday.

“Our first finalist for Kern County Teacher of the Year is Wajeha Chaudhry,” said Superintendent of Schools, Mary Barlow.

As you can imagine, the seventh year educator was shocked.

“It was surreal,” said Chaudhry. “I thought I was dreaming.”

Although, Chaudhry says she shares this award with about two dozen eight-year-olds.

“They’re the reason I am here,” said Chaudhry. “They’re the ones that encouraged me every day to come into school and teach.”

Chaudhry and the other finalists are now eligible to apply to move on to the California State Teachers of the Year program later this year.