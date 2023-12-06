BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County TaxPayers Association held its 84th annual meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting featured speaker Robert Gutierrez, president of the California TaxPayers Association.

Gutierrez addressed what 2024 holds for Californians, offering a sneak peak at next year’s legislative issues, ballot measures and the state budget. He said it won’t be an easy one for California tax payers, with the state facing a major budget deficit.

“I think the challenge when you look at a major budget deficit, California needs to ensure that we protect the most vulnerable, while also inspiring entrepreneurs and allowing businesses to expand here,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez also said things such as service cuts or tax increases may be necessary to provide solutions to the deficit.