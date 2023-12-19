BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Supervisors are clamping down on “camping” in Kern County.

The Board of Supervisors voted on amendments to a previous ordinance and added special enforcement zones, prohibited acts and updated property removal procedures. A special enforcement zone is an area where immediate action can be taken to clear encampments, within a 72-hour notice.

The supervisors voted that sitting, sleeping, storing property or obstructing the public right-of-way is prohibited in the special enforcement zones.



