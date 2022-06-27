BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Board of Supervisors tomorrow is expected to decide on a proposal to place a one-cent sales tax increase measure before voters in November.

Only voters living in unincorporated parts of the county would vote on that measure if it gets to the ballot.

It’s also important to note here that if supervisors move to put that measure on the ballot, it doesn’t necessarily mean they support a one cent sales tax hike. It’s a proposal that’s already receiving mixed reviews.

This new tax proposal would only affect those who live in unincorporated parts of the county, these are areas outside city limits, like Oildale. But this will only happen if the supervisors pass the proposal in tomorrow’s vote.

“This is a critical time and I beg my colleagues to please step up and help this community reach our goals of a rising tide lifting all boats,” 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez said.

The proposal needs four out of the five supervisors to pass and be put on November’s ballot. Community leaders stepped up last Tuesday to share their financial need.

“The Sheriff’s office currently has 125 vacant deputy positions, 122 vacant detention deputy positions, and 111 non sworn positions and these numbers are growing on a weekly basis,” KCSO Undersheriff Doug Jauch said.

If passed, the one-cent tax will increase sales tax from 7.25% to 8.25% for transactions in unincorporated areas.

If the tax increase passes, the tax money is intended to be allocated to vital services like law enforcement, emergency medical response and general government use. However, 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner says the timing for this proposal is a big issue.

These thoughts mirroring many from our community.

“I just don’t know what to think anymore it’s just overwhelming,” Margaret Franco an Oildale resident said. “It’s a sad thing because people are barely making it and first of all gas prices are insane but the food people have to eat.”

“It’s going to be a hit to all of our pocketbooks like with gas right now,” Sanford Spaulding an Oildale resident said. “As long as there is accountability of where the money is actually going because I feel like sometimes money says it’s going one place and then sometimes a lot of hands get involved with it so I’d like to actually make sure it goes where it’s supposed to be.”

County supervisors will revisit the tax increase issue tomorrow and we’ll be there to bring you the latest.