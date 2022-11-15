BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time.

Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of their businesses.

Last week, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the Supportive Services Village to help mitigate the issue.

The Village will consist of 50 pre-fabricated sleeping cabins “and other wraparound services for residents experiencing homelessness who cannot enter a traditional shelter setting,” according to a social media post.

“We’re so excited to give this portion of our community a safe place to live, while providing them with life-changing resources,” the post read.

The new village is proposed to break ground at 201 East Roberts Lane at the intersection of Hart Street.

Officials with the county said they are in the process of receiving bids from contractors for the project. Once one is awarded, they said they expect to break ground in 2023.

The project will be funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, with no impact to Kern County’s General Fund.

