UPDATED: Kern County Supervisor Phillip Peters signs letter requesting state emergency declaration due to drought

UPDATE (12:54 p.m.): Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a press conference in Mendocino County this afternoon that he’s not yet ready to declare a statewide drought emergency.

However, he said he will declare a targeted drought emergency in Mendocino and Sonoma counties and will sign an executive order to prepare for drought in California.

(8:43 a.m.): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As drought conditions worsen across the state, Kern County Supervisor Phillip Peters is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide drought relief.

Along with the other county supervisor chairs in the Valley, Peters signed a letter that has been sent to the governor requesting an emergency declaration that would free up resources to address the drought.

“We must ensure that our farmers continue to receive the water necessary to feed our state and nation and our community has access to clean drinking water,” Peters said in a statement. “In 2014, we experienced similar conditions that required such a declaration. Former Governor Brown recognized the gravity of the situation and declared a state of emergency. If Governor Newsom does the same, he can give the Central Valley and our agriculture partners the flexibility and tools to utilize our limited water supply in the most effective way possible.”

