Kern County Superior Court’s Revenue Recovery division being moved to new location next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court’s Revenue Recovery division is being moved to a new location on Tuesday.

The court said Revenue Recovery will be relocated to 5555 California Ave. Suite 100. The mission of the division is to assist people who cannot pay their entire fine at the time of their hearing.

KCSC said Revenue Recovery will arrange an installment payment plan for cases as assigned by the court. Parties must appear in court before a payment plan can be arranged.

The Revenue Recovery division is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. A two lane drive-up window and a drop box will be available.

The division is also available via phone to answer questions and take payments. Online payments for criminal, traffic and juvenile dependency cases, which are set up for installment payments, can be paid through the court website.