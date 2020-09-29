Kern County Superior Court to provide audio livestreams of proceedings starting Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court has announced it will soon be providing live audio streaming of all non-confidential criminal and civil proceedings.

The court has issued a new standing order making audio livestreams of proceedings available starting Oct. 1 for members of the public and other courtroom observers who would like to avoid physically attending court. The livestreams will be available through the court website.

Users of the court’s audio streaming service are prohibited by law of recording or rebroadcasting the livestreams, KCSC said. Any violation of the order could result in the individual being held in contempt.