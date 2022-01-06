Kern County Superior Court to hold certain hearings remotely due to omicron

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Monday, remote proceedings will resume for civil, probate and family law hearings scheduled in Kern County Superior Court due to the arrival of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the county.

A standing order issued Thursday by Superior Court Presiding Judge Colette M. Humphrey said an exception will be made for civil jury trials, which will be held in person.

Judges have discretion on whether proceedings will be conducted either through Zoom, CourtCall or in person, the order says, and audio live streaming will continue to be provided for all non-confidential hearings.

It says, “In-person access to all Kern County Superior Courthouses will only be

permitted for: parties, attorneys, legal staff members, an objecting party or

relative of a minor, conservatee or decedent in a probate case, summoned

jurors, subpoenaed witnesses, employees and other courthouse occupants, law enforcement, individuals seeking assistance from the District Attorney’s Office,

one (1) support person pursuant to Family Code § 6303, approved vendors,

contractors and deliveries, media, and individuals who have been permitted by

Court order.”