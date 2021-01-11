Kern County Superior Court settles lawsuit over restricting access during pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Superior Court has settled a lawsuit that was filed as a result of certain restrictions it implemented following the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

In settling the suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and First Amendment Coalition, the court agreed to provided access to hearings to which the public had been barred and to provide remote audio access to all hearings. Records filed in U.S. District Court in Fresno show the case has been dismissed.

“The court had banned public access to the point where many of its proceedings were conducted nearly in secret,” said a release Monday from the First Amendment Coalition. “But other courts across the nation had successfully found ways — including audio and video feeds — to provide access. In Kern County, however, even family members were turned away from courthouses and not given options to monitor proceedings.”

Janie Randle, one of several plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said in June she was denied access to court hearings in Bakersfield concerning her son.

“I need to be in the courtroom to keep an eye on what the court and the prosecutor are doing,” Randle said. “I want to ensure that no one takes advantage of an empty courtroom to railroad my son.”

The suit asked a federal judge to require the Superior Court to allow in-public access consistent with social distancing and a viable alternative method for remote access. A judge granted a temporary restraining order.

In September, the Superior Court issued a release acknowledging the importance of public access to criminal and civil proceedings, but also said it needed to try to minimized the spread of the coronavirus. To that end, it began offering remote audio streaming to all non-confidential court cases in the county. Also, the public may enter the courthouse and attend hearings, and a judge will determine if access to a courtroom needs to be limited due to overcrowding.