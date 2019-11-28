Kern County Superior Court seeks public input for new Strategic Plan

The Kern County Superior Court is preparing for a five-year Strategic Plan and is looking for input from the community.

The court is giving out surveys to get residents’ thoughts on issues such as how they can improve language barriers, whether residents feel they are fulfilling their mission and how they are doing in terms of accountability and impartiality.

Surveys can be found online at https://bit.ly/2KY1BF2. They must be turned in by Dec. 19. Surveys can also be submitted by mail to: KCSC Planning Survey, 3131 Arrow St., Bakersfield, CA 93308.