Kern County Superior Court requiring masks for entry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mask must be worn to enter any Kern County Superior Court building beginning Tuesday.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status, according to a court news release. They must completely cover the nose and mouth. Face shields, gaiters, bandanas and scarves don’t meet the requirement, the release said.

Also, jurors must state their vaccination status during juror orientation, according to the release.

Anyone who can’t safely wear a mask because of a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should submit an accommodation request. They can be submitted by mail or via email at HR@kern.courts.ca.gov.