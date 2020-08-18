Kern County Superior Court limiting availability of court reporters starting next month due to budget restraints

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court has announced it will not be providing court reporters for some proceedings starting next month due to budget restraints.

Effective Sept. 14, the court said it will not provide reporters for civil and limited civil proceedings, most probate matters, most family law matters, traffic court as well as small claims and misdemeanor proceedings. This new policy will apply at all Kern County court locations.

For any matter in which the court does not provide a reporter, KCSC said a party may arrange for a certified shorthand reporter to serve as an official pro tempore reporter. Payment for court reporting services for proceedings at which the court no longer provides such services is the responsibility of the party arranging for the reporter.

In unlimited civil proceedings, the court said parties who have received a fee waiver may request a court reporter at least 10 calendar days prior to the hearing or trial using local court form CIV-0025.

Court reporters will still be provided for felony criminal proceedings, juvenile matters, limited family law matters for abandonment, adoption, contempt and domestic violence as well as limited probate matters.

There will also be a reporter assigned to the monthly Superior Court-Appeals Court session held on the first Friday of every month in Bakersfield, according to KCSC.

The court said it is not obligated to provide reporter transcripts free of charge to a party who has been granted a waiver of court fees and costs. Assistance may be available through the Transcript Reimbursement Fund.

More information about this new policy for reporters will be available in the Court Reporter section of the court website on Sept. 1.