Kern County Superior Court no longer requiring face masks for vaccinated people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Monday, Kern County Superior Court will not require vaccinated people to wear face masks when entering the building.

Members of the public may be asked to produce proof of their vaccination status, a courthouse news release said. Those who aren’t vaccinated will still be required to wear a face mask.

Judges will make individual decisions regarding whether masks are required inside their courtroom, the release says.

“The court continues to encourage all members of the public to continue to wear face masks as the health and welfare of the court employees, litigants, attorneys, justice partners and the public are the court’s priority,” the release says.