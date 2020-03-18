Kern County Superior Court limiting cases heard due to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court is limiting public interaction starting Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

From Thursday through March 30, only the following case types will be heard: Felony and misdemeanor criminal arraignments; felony preliminary hearings and sentencings; juvenile initial hearings for dependency and juvenile justice; Family domestic violence temporary restraining orders; family law ex parte hearings; probate applications for temporary guardianship and conservatorship; civil harassment and ex parte requests.

All other hearings will be rescheduled, according to the court. The court will send notice to attorneys or parties who represent themselves.

Beginning Wednesday, all clerk’s windows will be closed to the public until further notice. The “E-file” system and drop boxes will be available for any filings. The Family Law Facilitator, Family Court Services (mediation), Self-Help Center and Law Library will also be closed.