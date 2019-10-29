Kern County Superior Court judges make history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Powerhouse women continue to make history in Kern County and this latest milestone takes us through the Kern County Superior Courthouse doors.

Judge Colette Humphrey has been selected as the next assistant presiding judge, who will assume the job alongside Judge Judith Dulcich.

For the first time in the court’s history, both presiding judge and assistant presiding judge will be women come 2020.

“Never, I never really thought about the fact that we were two women in this position. I knew that she was our first female presiding and I was the second but it never struck me, nowadays I think we just look around and it’s just who can do the job and who will do it competently,” said Judge Judith Dulcich.

“For me I’m excited about it because we’re going to be working together and I think she does a great job her management skills are amazing so it’s going to be fun working with her,” said Judge Colette M. Humphrey.

Both Judge Dulcich and Judge Humphrey humbling suggesting that perhaps times have changed because at the end of the day, commitment and hard work can take you wherever you want to go.

“Put your nose to the grindstone and work hard, and treat other people with respect and kindness I mean, doesn’t matter if you’re male or female you’re going to be able to be successful at whatever you decide to do,” said Humphrey.

Both judges, eager to work together, and optimistic the news will inspire other women practicing law to rise up and continue to make history.

“I think it’s just that time where our generation has stepped up and said we can handle these positions we want to handle these positions and those leadership and management roles we can do them just as well as anybody else,” said Dulcich.

And the list of female leaders in the courthouse doesn’t end there. The court’s CEO, District Attorney, Public Defender, County Council and City Attorney are also women in leadership roles.