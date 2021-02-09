Kern County Superior Court having issues with Jury Services phone line

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court says it is having issues with its Jury Services phone line.

The court is providing the following reporting instructions for jurors at its Metropolitan Division in downtown Bakersfield:

  • Groups 26-35: Call back at noon
  • Groups 36-80: Call back after 6:30 p.m.

For full jury reporting instructions, visit the court website.

