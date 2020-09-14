Kern County Superior Court announces new requirements for unlawful detainer cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court has announced changes for how unlawful detainer cases will be processed.

Due to a new state law placing a moratorium on evictions through Jan. 31 due to COVID-19, the Superior Court says it must now have case information allowing it to screen and process cases involving a summons or default in an unlawful detainer.

With some exceptions, Assembly Bill 3088, known as the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act of 2020, restricts the processing of residential unlawful detainers based on a failure to pay rent due to COVID-19 financial distress and establishes new procedures that must be followed.

As part of a new standing order that is effective today, the Kern County Superior Court is requiring that an Unlawful Detainer Supplemental Cover Sheet be filed for any currently filed or new case in which a summons is requested or any currently filed case in which a default is requested.