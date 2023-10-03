BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court announced the selection of Tara Leal as its new Court Executive Officer.

Leal was recommended by the Judicial Selection Committee, officials said in a release Tuesday.

Leal has a master’s degree in business administration, she has 16 years of court experience, 12 years as a human resources analyst and four years as a Deputy Court Executive Officer of Operations.

Officials said Leal will assume her position on Oct. 9 and will train alongside the current Chief Executive Officer.