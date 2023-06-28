BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court has announced the death of Judge Ralph Wyatt.

Wyatt died on June 27, according to a release from the court.

Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Wyatt to replace the retiring Judge Jon E. Stuebbe in 2014.

Wyatt earned his law degree from California Western School of Law in 1974 and served as a staff attorney for the Legal Aid Society of San Diego before moving to Kern County, the release said. He worked as a deputy public defender from 1975 to 1981 and was an associate and partner in several firms until his appointment as judge to the Kern County Superior Court.

His proudest achievement as a lawyer was securing public access to the Kern River from Lake Ming to the mouth of the canyon, a walk he took nearly every day, according to the release.

He was sworn in as a Court Commissioner in 2008 where he presided over probate, guardianship and conservatorship cases, according to the release.

As a judge, Wyatt earned the nickname “the technician” from attorneys.

Wyatt is survived by his wife, two sons, grandchildren and the release said.