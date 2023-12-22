BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former church complex in the heart of Bakersfield will soon be turned into an education training center.

On Dec. 21, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced the purchase of the historic Bell Tower building at 1200 Truxtun Ave. Over the next year, improvements will be made within the Bell Tower transforming it into a new learning center, according to KCSOS.

Plans of interior improvement are in the works, but Dr. John Mendiburu says the building’s historical significance will be kept intact.

“We will not change any elements that connect and tie to the history of the building,” Dr. Mendiburu said.

The previous owners of the Bell Tower had approached KCSOS about the sale of the building, knowing the administration was looking for additional space in downtown Bakersfield.