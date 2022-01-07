Kern County Superintendent of Schools to host virtual education recruiting fair in February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools is hosting a virtual fair next month for educators looking for positions in Kern school districts.

The superintendent’s office says its Virtual Education Fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is for fully credentialed, intern eligible, people with bachelor’s degrees or higher, and those interested in teaching to get to know what positions are available and could be available in the next school year.

KCSOS says local districts are interested in meeting with potential candidates who qualify to teach multiple subjects, special education courses, speech pathologists, school nurses, psychologists, and substitutes.

For more information, you can call Evelyn Feliciano at 661-636-4700. You can register for the event using this link. Registration ends on Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.