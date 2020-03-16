Kern County Superintendent of Schools recommending that all Kern County Schools close

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Superintendent of Schools and the Kern County Public Health Department have recommended the temporary closure of schools.

“Out of an abundance of caution, to minimize the spread of COVID-19 throughout Kern County, we are recommending a temporary closure of all Kern County public schools. This recommendation also applies to preschools and charter schools in Kern County,” stated a press release.

At this time there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kern County. However, KCSOS is recommending that all Kern County K-12 schools, preschools, and charter schools close temporarily, no later than Wednesday, March 18. They are also recommending that Kern County schools reopen no earlier than Tuesday, April 14, 2020,