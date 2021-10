BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following the state’s announcement of the first COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren, Kern County Superintendent of Schools said it supports measures public health experts say are necessary.

The vaccine will join other immunizations that have been required for decades for community safety, the governing body said in a tweet.

Gov. Newsom announced today that the C-19 vaccination will be added to the list of those required for in-person school attendance, once the vaccine is fully approved by the FDA. More here: https://t.co/tIUT6x0t4S pic.twitter.com/dkxVqOYF9a — KCSOS (@KCSOS) October 1, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he hopes to have all seventh-through-12th graders vaccinated by next fall.