BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Mary Barlow, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, announced her retirement at a board meeting this week, according to officials.

Barlow was appointed as the superintendent in 2017 and prior to that she served as Associate Superintendent for two years.

The superintendent provides leadership for county office-operated programs and supporting divisions for 46 Kern County School Districts, according to officials.

Dr. Barlow’s last day will be June 30.