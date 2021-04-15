Kern County students taken home medals in state Academic Decathlon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Kern County students took home medals during the state’s recent virtual Academic Decathlon competition.

Kern’s top three teams in the county competition — Stockdale, Frontier and Arvin high schools — participated in the state competition, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.

Here are the students who placed in the competition, based on subject, category and division:

Art — Division 2 Honor: Silver Medal — Sara Mendoza, Frontier

Essay — Division 2 Varsity: Silver Medal — Ashley Mayorga, Stockdale

Interview — Division 2 Honor: Gold Medal — Spencer Reed, Frontier

Literature — Division 2 Varsity: Silver Medal — David Chamberlain, Frontier

Literature — Division 3 Honor: Gold Medal — Alessandra Ela, Arvin

Mathematics — Division 2 Scholastic: Silver Medal — Sebastiann Monungolh, Frontier

Mathematics — Division 3 Scholastic: Bronze Medal — Sebastian Regpala, Arvin

Mathematics — Division 3 Varsity: Bronze Medal — Alan Flores, Arvin

Music — Division 2 Honor: Silver Medal — Sara Mendoza, Frontier

Music — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal — Lucas Bautista, Arvin

Science — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal — Lucas Bautista, Arvin

Social Science — Division 2 Varsity: Bronze Medal — David Chamberlain, Frontier

Social Science — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal — Alessandra Ela, Arvin

Social Science — Division 3 Honor: Bronze Medal — Diego Rubio Garcia, Arvin

Highest Individual Scoring Kern County Student Division 3 Honor: Bronze Medal — Lucas Bautista, Arvin