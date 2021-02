BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Someone who has been instrumental in keeping people informed during the pandemic is hanging up her hat as spokesperson for the County of Kern.

Friday was Megan Person’s last day on the job. Person confirmed that she has accepted a new position as the head of media and public relations for the Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.

Person has been spokesperson for the county since October 2017. Alexandra Triolo is taking over the position.