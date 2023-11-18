BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County native who was inspired to join the military after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, was honored by many today.

Wesley Hammon Leach was the honoree on Saturday at the gallery as his photo was unveiled downtown. Leach, born in Bakersfield, attended North High School and joined the armed forces post Sept. 11.

His mother, Teresa Leach, knows how much the honorable notion can bring hope to other families.

“The honor and the celebration and the idea that it will be here for other families to come to know that they are not alone. We are all together in this,” said Leach.