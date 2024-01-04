BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man.

Dale Christopher was last seen on Dec. 6, around 4 p.m., according to officials. Officials are unaware of the last known location or clothing for Christopher.

Christopher is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Christopher has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Christopher’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. Reference case number #2023-00142860.