BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Jehvan Crompton has found the bone marrow donor he needs to help treat his Leukemia. His older half-brother will be the donor.

Crompton was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019. Since then, he struggled to find a bone marrow donor. He needed to find someone that’s a genetic match. This is already a difficult task – but even more so for Crompton due to the low percentage of black bone marrow donors.