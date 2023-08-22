BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Tuesday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office participated in a community forum, as part of the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisor meeting. This community forum was mandated by the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act.

More commonly known as the TRUTH Act, it requires transparency and acceptance of public comment from local law enforcement, should they have worked with ICE. During the meeting, KCSO released statistics for 2022, discussing the extent to which they collaborated with ICE’s efforts here in Kern.

If an undocumented person is in the custody of KCSO, they can’t just be handed over to immigration authorities such as the Immigration Customs Enforcement, a.k.a. ICE.

While it’s not that simple, the Sheriff’s Office can and is working with ICE in certain situations.

Some of those instances include inmates who have “qualifying charges.” These involve people previously convicted of a “serious felony” within the last 15 years or a misdemeanor in the last five years. Those registered as a sex offender also count.

According to Rosa Lopez, a senior policy advocate and organizer at the ACLU of Southern California’s Bakersfield office, the key word is conviction.

The undocumented inmate must have a qualifying conviction for local law enforcement to share someone’s date and time of release.

A full list of qualifying charges can be found here.

According to KCSO, that release notification means deputies can provide ICE with someone’s release date and time, if requested (and again, applicable).

If ICE isn’t there for the release, the inmate is still released without delay.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that last year, 23,416 people were booked into its jails. ICE requested a notification of release for five of them — 0.02%. KCSO called it a drop from the 0.07% in 2021.

And of those five inmates last year, one was transferred to ICE. Three were transferred in 2021. Transfer means the individuals were sent from criminal to immigration custody.

KCSO also explained that when ICE requests to interview someone incarcerated, the Sheriff’s Office must detail the reason for the interview, as well as disclose that it is voluntary. The individual can then either decline, accept with an attorney or accept without an attorney.

Regardless of the inmate’s decision, they must sign an acknowledgement, and if they refuse to sign, that is considered a refusal of the interview, per KCSO.

KCSO said there were no interview requests in 2022.

One aspect KCSO said it no longer assists with is “holds,” as of 2014.

“KCSO policy strictly prohibits any kind of hold for immigration agents and does not permit any staff member to accept a hold request,” the office said.

This means they no longer keep someone past their release date on local charges.

“Immigration release notification is about the closest thing I can call it,” said Chief Deputy David Stevens, when asked by District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez whether KCSO uses the term ‘ICE holds’ anymore.

All such discussions stem from three pieces of legislation, which build off each other — the California Values Act , the TRUST Act and most recently, the TRUTH Act. These implement greater protections for immigrants, as well as guidelines for local agencies, such as KCSO, on how and when to collaborate with ICE/federal bodies on such matters.

During public comments, immigrant advocates pushed for the county to stop working with ICE once and for all. They noted that counties nationwide, including the nearby Los Angeles County, have stopped collaborating with the immigration agency.

One speaker asked, “What is the fiscal impact of this on our tax dollars, on our county budgets, on the office of law enforcement? It seems that we’re consistently as citizens confronted with law enforcement asking for additional funds. Is that funding that can be rerouted to additional community programs? Is this cooperation absolutely necessary?”

In a statement to 17 News, KCSO PIO Lori Meza wrote, “The Sheriff’s Office does not provide any funding for working with ICE and does not ‘help out’ with interviews, therefore there is no fiscal impact.”

Meza added, “The release paperwork is also built into the normal release processes, we do not independently track time/hours spent on processes directly related to ICE interactions.”

17 News spoke with Nestor Chavez, a Kern County farmworker who was detained at Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield for 34 months.

Chavez spoke in Spanish, and the interview was translated, with the help of Rosa Lopez.

“By not cooperating with ICE, that would be good because people are afraid,” Chavez said.

Chavez told us that his ICE experience was unexplainable. Chavez said before his release from county jail, he was held in a room for nearly four hours. Once he was let out, ICE had arrived, arresting him on site. He was then in Mesa Verde for nearly three years, which he described as the worst one could live through.

Chavez is now on the road to gaining legal status. He is also an immigration advocate himself and said he holds his head up high, as all the crucial, hard agricultural work is done by himself and fellow immigrants.

Another Kern County resident and social justice advocate Nadine Escalante told 17 News, “If [the county] doesn’t cooperate with ICE, [it’s] not detaining people unnecessarily…”

Escalante coincidentally came across the TRUTH Act community forum in 2019 and has been encouraging more community conversations and engagement ever since.

One piece of information KCSO did not mention Tuesday was the number of ICE detainer requests — meaning both hold and notification requests.

The ACLU cited 264 such requests between May and December of 2022, arguing ICE’s interest in detaining immigrants in our own backyard is actually increasing.

Lopez said the ACLU received their information via a Public Records Request and that the data came directly from KCSO.

“It is within the Sheriff’s jurisdiction to decide whether or not to cooperate with ICE for the purposes of the Truth Act/SB 54,” according to Meza’s statement. “At this time, there is no discussion to discontinue working with ICE where allowed by law.”

KCSO clarified during the forum that the office isn’t involved in any local ICE activity, such as arrests, and that the agency doesn’t have access to office computers or databases.