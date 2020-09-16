Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a man possibly ambushed a deputy, was shot three times

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) – We have new information about an officer-involved shooting in Oildale this morning. The Kern County Sherriff’s Office says saying it’s possible that a man ambushed a deputy before getting shot three times.

It happened around 1:30 this morning near the intersection of Moneta and North Chester Avenues. KCSO says one deputy responded to reports of a suspicious white car. That deputy was the only officer on scene when he spotted the car with two people inside.

“The deputy arrived and located the vehicle which was a reported stolen vehicle,” said Joel Swanson, Public Information Officer for Kern County Sheriff’s Office. “As he was dealing with that vehicle, a subject ran up behind him in an apparent ambush attack. And a struggle ensued with the deputy and that subject.”

The deputy then shot the man three times. “Seeing this guy on the stretcher already he was yelling and the cops had him in the gurney,” said Robert Marin, a witness and neighbor. “Or the ambulance had him in the gurney.”

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and deputies say he’s expected to recover. They have not found a gun at the scene, nor released the man’s identity. They say he’ll be charged for assaulting a police officer and they don’t believe he has any connection to the stolen car.

“At this point it appears that this was an unprovoked attack and the deputy had no knowledge of the suspect being in the area until the suspect was nearly on top of the deputy,” Swanson said.

The two people inside the car were detained this morning but recently released. Deputies will give their case to the DA’s office. The deputy was wearing a body cam and KCSO says it will share that video soon. If you know anything about this shooting give them a call at 861-3110.