Kern County Sheriff’s Office reopening visitation at jail facilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has reopened visitation at its jail facilities.

KCSO said due to safety measures it has taken amid COVID-19, such as increased sanitation and the wearing of masks, the department now feels that it is in a position to be able to reopen modified public visitation starting today.

At all facilities, a maximum of two adult visitors will be allowed per session. No children are being allowed during this initial reopening, according to the department.

Here are the hours and visiting instructions:

Lerdo Justice Facility

• For members of the public visiting the facility, the normal process for scheduling an appointment may be used by visiting https://securustech.net/.

• Visiting hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

• Visiting days are based on the inmate’s last name: A-F (Tue/Fri), G-M (Wed/Sat), and N-Z (Sun/Thur).

Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility

• The public must call 661-391-7871 on weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

• Visiting hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Central Receiving Facility

• All inmate visits will be by appointment only by calling 661-868-6850.

• Visiting hours will be on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Available visiting days are based on the inmate’s last name: A-M on Saturdays and N-Z on Sundays.