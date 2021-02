BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who went missing on Monday.

The department said 16-year-old Natalie Alisha Lopez was last seen at around 6 p.m. at Foothill Family Donuts. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 115 pounds with a nose piercing. She was wearing a black sweater, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Natalie’s location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.