Kern County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 14-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who has been missing since January.

The department said 14-year-old Caidance Williams was last seen on Jan. 20. She is described as being white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and having scars on her left cheek and her right index finger.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information on Caidance’s location is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.