Kern County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 missing sisters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters.

The department said 16-year-old Olivia Nunez and 14-year-old Julieanna Nunez have been missing since January. Olivia was last seen by employees at the Jamison Children’s Center on Jan. 8 and Julieanna was last seen on Jan. 15 by her social service worker.

Olivia is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, light blue jeans and white shoes.

Julieanna is described as being Hispanic, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and black Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on the sisters’ whereabouts is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.