Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigating school threats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several schools in Kern County are ramping up security due to threats made on social media over the weekend.

Officials at Edison Middle School, Golden Valley High School and Thompson Jr. High School posted statements online, saying they’re aware of threats made on social media. Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are actively investigating the threats. School officials say extra security and a police presence will be seen at some campuses out of an abundance of caution.

Golden Valley High School posted the following message to its Instagram:

“A rumor has circulated over social media about causing harm to GVHS. The Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern High School District Police Department are currently investigating the matter. Safety is our utmost priority for GVHS. Extra police officers and security will be on campus to further maintain a safe campus. If students remain at home, please call the GVHS attendance office to record all absences.”

An emergency text alert was sent out by school officials at Edison High School. It reads,

“The Edison School District is aware of a threat that is being shared across social media about several schools. Our school officer is investigating and our area will see an increase in law enforcement patrols. Student safety is our top priority.”

Thompson Junior High released the following statement:

“We have been informed of a social media threat regarding our school. BPD has been contacted regarding the threats made, accounts involved and is already looking into this matter. These situations are not taken lightly by the school or authorities and will be investigated thoroughly. Thompson Junior High and P-BVUSD take our students and staff safety seriously and school remains the safest place for students. A police presence may be seen throughout the neighborhood and school site as they continue to investigate this incident. Please do not hesitate to contact the site or BPD with any information you may have regarding this matter.”