BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s say they are continuing the search of Timothy Welch, a missing man who’s vehicle was found abandoned south of Mojave.

Timothy Alan Welch, 56, was last seen near Mojave on Sept. 4, 2023, according to KCSO. Officials say Welch had a vehicle that was left abandoned just south of Mojave and was not in possession of his travel trailer.

Sheriff’s describe Welch as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 215 pounds. Welch is bald and has brown eyes.

If anyone has any idea of Welch’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040, reference case #2023-00104006.