Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of man found outside Frazier Park home as ‘suspicious’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office says it is investigating the death of a man found outside his Frazier Park residence early Saturday morning as suspicious.

KCSO officials say deputies were called to the 3300 block of San Fernando Trail near San Carlos Trail for a report of a man found dead in a driveway. Deputies say the man had trauma to the upper part of his body and was pronounced dead by medical responders.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.