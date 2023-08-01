BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated a group of new hires on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the sheriff’s office to welcome the new personnel to their careers within the department. Deputies that previously held positions at other agencies chose to come work for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The ceremony is something the department hasn’t had in more than 10 years.

“With the recruitment that we are doing, the bonuses we are paying, we are starting to see these lateral hires, which means they don’t have to go through the academy and we can get them on the streets or in the jail much quicker,” Sheriff Donny Youngblood told 17 News.

Congratulations to the new members of KCSO.