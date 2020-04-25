Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest nude man at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted park rangers and arrested a nude man in Hart Park Saturday afternoon.

Chief Park Ranger, Shane Denton says at around 1:00 p.m., KCSO deputies arrest 32-year-old Wilmor Fransisco Escobar from Colton, CA for indecent exposure and lewd acts.

The victim was a juvenile and the incident was not sexual assault related.

The chief added that Escobar was arrested yesterday for destruction properties and public intoxication. He was released under COVID-19 emergency policies.

There are no injuries reported. Escobar was booked to jail.